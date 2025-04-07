Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood and Security in Focus
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir has sparked conversations about statehood restoration and counter-terrorism measures. National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq emphasized the importance of fulfilling statehood promises, while BJP leader Sunil Sharma highlighted efforts to address security challenges amid rising terrorism threats.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir has reignited calls for the restoration of statehood in the region. National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq expressed hope that Shah would fulfill his promise to restore statehood, emphasizing the minister's role in addressing national security concerns.
The spotlight is on Shah's visit to Kathua, a border region facing growing terrorism threats. BJP leader Sunil Sharma described the visit as a crucial step in tackling emerging security challenges, particularly in areas bordering Pakistan. Although Shah did not explicitly discuss security issues in his meetings, feedback from ground-level legislators was gathered to inform his decisions.
During his visit, Shah is set to lead a high-level security review meeting with senior officials from the J-K Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and intelligence agencies. The focus will be on counter-terrorism operations, cross-border infiltration, and the overall security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Takes the Lead: Global Forum to Tackle Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing in 2025
Tesla Dealers Under Fire: Unraveling a Wave of Domestic Terrorism
Russia convicts 23 captured Ukrainians on terrorism charges in a trial that Kyiv denounced as a sham, reports AP.
Protests Erupt in Jammu Over Police Killings; Parties Unite Against Terrorism
U.S. Military's Counter-Terrorism Mission with El Salvador Sparks Debate