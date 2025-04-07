Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood and Security in Focus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir has sparked conversations about statehood restoration and counter-terrorism measures. National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq emphasized the importance of fulfilling statehood promises, while BJP leader Sunil Sharma highlighted efforts to address security challenges amid rising terrorism threats.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir has reignited calls for the restoration of statehood in the region. National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq expressed hope that Shah would fulfill his promise to restore statehood, emphasizing the minister's role in addressing national security concerns.

The spotlight is on Shah's visit to Kathua, a border region facing growing terrorism threats. BJP leader Sunil Sharma described the visit as a crucial step in tackling emerging security challenges, particularly in areas bordering Pakistan. Although Shah did not explicitly discuss security issues in his meetings, feedback from ground-level legislators was gathered to inform his decisions.

During his visit, Shah is set to lead a high-level security review meeting with senior officials from the J-K Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and intelligence agencies. The focus will be on counter-terrorism operations, cross-border infiltration, and the overall security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

