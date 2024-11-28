Left Menu

Brazil Moves to Ban Abortion, Sparking Women's Rights Debate

A Brazilian congressional committee has approved a bill that would ban abortions, even in cases currently permitted, like rape or health risks to the mother. Progressive lawmakers criticize the amendment as a setback for women's rights, warning it could impact stem cell research and fertility treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 28-11-2024 03:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 03:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's lower chamber of Congress has taken a decisive step towards banning abortion in all circumstances, including situations currently allowed, such as fetal deformation, rape, or danger to the mother's health. The amendment received a 35-15 vote from the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, dominated by conservative members.

The proposed legislation, championed by Chris Tonietto of the right-wing Liberal Party, would expand the right to life from conception rather than birth. This controversial bill now heads to a special committee for further discussion, which is slated for early next year.

Progressive leaders have strongly opposed the measure, labeling it a major setback for women's rights and warning of its potential to halt stem cell research and exclude procedures like in vitro fertilization. Samia Bomfim of the Socialism and Liberty Party described the proposal as a 'shameless and perverse' provocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

