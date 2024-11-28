Brazil Moves to Ban Abortion, Sparking Women's Rights Debate

Brazil's lower chamber of Congress has taken a decisive step towards banning abortion in all circumstances, including situations currently allowed, such as fetal deformation, rape, or danger to the mother's health. The amendment received a 35-15 vote from the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, dominated by conservative members.

The proposed legislation, championed by Chris Tonietto of the right-wing Liberal Party, would expand the right to life from conception rather than birth. This controversial bill now heads to a special committee for further discussion, which is slated for early next year.

Progressive leaders have strongly opposed the measure, labeling it a major setback for women's rights and warning of its potential to halt stem cell research and exclude procedures like in vitro fertilization. Samia Bomfim of the Socialism and Liberty Party described the proposal as a 'shameless and perverse' provocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)