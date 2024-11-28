Left Menu

Biden's Strategic Support for Ukraine

The Biden administration is prepping a significant $725 million weapons deal for Ukraine. This effort aims to bolster Ukraine's defenses against Russia, providing anti-tank weapons, land mines, drones, Stinger missiles, and HIMARS ammunition. The move reflects a strategic effort to support Kyiv before Biden leaves office.

Updated: 28-11-2024 04:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Biden administration is moving forward with a substantial $725 million weapons package for Ukraine, according to two U.S. officials speaking on Wednesday. This initiative comes as President Joe Biden prepares to step down in January, aiming to reinforce Ukraine's government amidst ongoing tensions.

An insider familiar with the plan revealed that the package aims to deliver a diverse arsenal to Ukraine from U.S. reserves. This includes anti-tank weapons designed to counter Russian advancements, supplemented by land mines, drones, Stinger missiles, and ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

This strategic support for Kyiv highlights Biden's dedication to strengthening Ukraine's defensive capabilities against Russian forces. The move underscores a critical international support measure as Biden's term approaches its conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

