El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has advocated for lifting the country's metals mining ban, calling it 'absurd.' This move could change the course of the nation's economic situation. Despite Bukele's support and political influence, environmentalists warn of potential health and ecological risks, while past policies favored conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sansalvador | Updated: 28-11-2024 05:44 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 05:44 IST
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has vocalized support for revoking the nation's moratorium on metals mining, which he described as 'absurd' and potentially transformative for the country's economy.

Bukele's proposition, announced via social media, challenges the historic mining ban in place since 2017, which sought to protect El Salvador's limited water resources. The president's party dominates Congress, suggesting little opposition to his plans, despite environmentalist pushback.

The contentious proposal marks a shift from Bukele's earlier stance. The controversy stems from fears of ecological damage and health risks, despite Bukele's assurance of 'modern and sustainable' mining practices. Critics remain skeptical of such claims and warn of the long-term impacts.

