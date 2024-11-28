Left Menu

Tariffs Threaten L.A.'s Vegetable Supply Chain

Melquiades Flores, a produce wholesaler, braces for challenges under President-elect Trump's proposed import tariffs. With a majority of his produce sourced from Mexico, the higher costs will likely be passed to consumers, potentially impacting the Los Angeles food market.

Updated: 28-11-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:24 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Melquiades Flores, a 58-year-old wholesaler in Los Angeles, anticipates major disruptions to his business due to President-elect Trump's tariff plans. Flores oversees operations at M&M Tomatoes and Chile Company, a venture he hopes to pass down to his children.

The proposed tariffs—25% on imports from Mexico and Canada, and 10% on Chinese goods—could significantly impact his operations. Most of the produce Flores imports, including tomatoes and chilies, are from Mexico, challenging his ability to maintain competitive pricing.

Industry warnings suggest these tariffs will affect economies, trigger inflation, and impact job markets. Despite these looming concerns, Flores remains committed to importing Mexican produce, vital during off-seasons in California, to sustain the food supply chain in Los Angeles.

