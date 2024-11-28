Russian Missile Strikes Rattle Odesa and Kropyvnytskyi

Early Thursday morning, residents of the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa and Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukraine awoke to the unsettling sounds of explosions.

According to reports, the blasts are a result of a Russian cruise missile attack, as confirmed by the Ukrainian news outlet Zerkalo Tyzhnya and other local media sources.

The regional governor of Odesa, Oleh Kiper, taking to the Telegram app, urgently advised residents to remain in shelters as further updates were awaited.

