Crackdown on Human Trafficking Syndicate Exploiting Youth
The National Investigation Agency conducted raids at 22 locations across six states to investigate a syndicate involved in human trafficking. The group is accused of luring youth into working in foreign-based call centres engaged in cyber fraud. The case originated from Gopalganj, Bihar.
The National Investigation Agency launched a significant operation on Thursday, targeting a human trafficking network operating across six states, officials reported. Authorities executed searches at 22 locations, focusing their efforts on dismantling a syndicate that targeted young Indians.
This criminal network allegedly lures young people into overseas employment with promises of legitimate jobs, only to coerce them into participating in fraudulent cyber activities through bogus call centres.
The investigation, rooted in a case registered in Gopalganj, Bihar, is ongoing, with searches conducted in areas including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, among others.

