Bihar's Fury: 80 Lives Lost in Storm's Wake

In Bihar, a devastating storm has led to the tragic loss of 80 lives, according to Bihar Minister of Disaster Management, Vijay Kumar Mandal. The state government has pledged Rs 4 lakh as compensation for each bereaved family, as they grapple with the aftermath of thunderstorms and torrential rains.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressing profound sorrow, has directed the implementation of immediate relief measures. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has called for fair compensation, lamenting the destruction caused by lightning, tree falls, and structural collapses.

The storm has wreaked havoc in multiple blocks of Nalanda, causing unprecedented damage to homes, agriculture, and livestock. Yadav has also emphasized compensating farmers who lost their wheat crop due to the sudden deluge. The government is under pressure to respond adequately to the crisis.

