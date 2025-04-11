Bihar's Fury: 80 Lives Lost in Storm's Wake
Bihar was hit by a deadly storm, claiming 80 lives and causing widespread destruction. The government has promised compensation for affected families and farmers. Political leaders have expressed their condolences and urged for fair compensation. The storm damaged structures, crops, and livestock in various regions.
- Country:
- India
In Bihar, a devastating storm has led to the tragic loss of 80 lives, according to Bihar Minister of Disaster Management, Vijay Kumar Mandal. The state government has pledged Rs 4 lakh as compensation for each bereaved family, as they grapple with the aftermath of thunderstorms and torrential rains.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressing profound sorrow, has directed the implementation of immediate relief measures. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has called for fair compensation, lamenting the destruction caused by lightning, tree falls, and structural collapses.
The storm has wreaked havoc in multiple blocks of Nalanda, causing unprecedented damage to homes, agriculture, and livestock. Yadav has also emphasized compensating farmers who lost their wheat crop due to the sudden deluge. The government is under pressure to respond adequately to the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Sparring Over Telangana Farmers' Woes
Student Attendance Rises Nationwide as Government Pushes Toward 2030 Goal
Atishi Criticizes Government's Inaction on Delhi's Crime Surge
Imran Khan Slams Pakistan's Government for Balochistan Crisis and 'Fraudulent Elections'
Delhi Government Partners with BIG Institute for Free NEET and CUET Coaching