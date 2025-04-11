Left Menu

Bihar's Fury: 80 Lives Lost in Storm's Wake

Bihar was hit by a deadly storm, claiming 80 lives and causing widespread destruction. The government has promised compensation for affected families and farmers. Political leaders have expressed their condolences and urged for fair compensation. The storm damaged structures, crops, and livestock in various regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:38 IST
Bihar's Fury: 80 Lives Lost in Storm's Wake
Bihar Minister of Disaster Management, Vijay Kumar Mandal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Bihar, a devastating storm has led to the tragic loss of 80 lives, according to Bihar Minister of Disaster Management, Vijay Kumar Mandal. The state government has pledged Rs 4 lakh as compensation for each bereaved family, as they grapple with the aftermath of thunderstorms and torrential rains.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressing profound sorrow, has directed the implementation of immediate relief measures. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has called for fair compensation, lamenting the destruction caused by lightning, tree falls, and structural collapses.

The storm has wreaked havoc in multiple blocks of Nalanda, causing unprecedented damage to homes, agriculture, and livestock. Yadav has also emphasized compensating farmers who lost their wheat crop due to the sudden deluge. The government is under pressure to respond adequately to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025