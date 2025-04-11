Congress' 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' Yatra Spurs Debate on Bihar's Labor Migration Crisis

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has taken a strong stance against the Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing it of failing to curb labor migration and address the rising unemployment rates. Speaking to reporters, Pilot described the situation as a massive failure on Kumar's part, highlighting that many laborers continue to leave Bihar for work in other states.

Pilot, formerly the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, argued that despite Nitish Kumar's long tenure, employment opportunities remain scarce. He pointed out that recruitment processes in the state are marred by a lack of transparency and fairness, making it difficult for the youth to secure jobs. According to Pilot, the current government policies are detrimental to the impoverished and young population.

In a bid to push these issues to the forefront, the Congress party has organized a yatra titled 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do,' led by NSUI national in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar. The march aims to galvanize voter accountability as it concludes in Patna. A memorandum outlining demands is expected to be submitted to Nitish Kumar by the Congress delegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)