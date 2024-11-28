Vietnam's Controversial Sentencing of Buddhist Monks Highlights Religious Freedom Struggle
Vietnam faces accusations of violating religious freedom after sentencing six Khmer Buddhist monks and three activists to prison. The men received terms for allegedly abusing democratic freedoms and detaining people. Human rights groups denounce the sentences as attacks on religious and cultural practices. International condemnation grows.
Vietnam's judicial system faces international scrutiny after handing down prison sentences to six ethnically Khmer Buddhist monks and three religious activists, igniting claims of religious suppression. The court in Long An province ruled the men had 'abused democratic freedoms' and illegally detained individuals, inciting severe backlash from human rights organizations.
The longest sentence was imposed on monk Thach Chanh Da Ra, who received a six-year term for allegedly instructing followers to detain and attack authorities. The motives behind the temple search and subsequent resistance remain unclear, with the incident drawing widespread criticism as an infringement on the rights of the Khmer Krom people.
Asia Human Rights and Labour Advocates deemed the rulings 'unacceptable,' highlighting the broader issue of religious oppression in Vietnam. Calls for international intervention amplify, urging the release of the monks. The U.S. Department of State's 2023 report on Vietnam underscores ongoing religious freedom restrictions by the Communist government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
