Tensions Flare Amid Fragile Peace in Manipur's Jiribam

Recent clashes between ethnic groups in Manipur's Jiribam district have reignited tensions in the state, threatening the fragile peace previously established. Violence erupted after six hostages were taken, escalating ethnic strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities, over longstanding disputes concerning land and education quotas.

Ongoing violence has resulted in numerous deaths and a significant displacement of locals, marking one of the largest law-and-order challenges for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Despite peace talks and brokered pacts, retaliatory attacks continue, as communities like Jiribam struggle to maintain harmony.

Government and community leaders call for peace, with increased troops in the region aiming to curtail further violence. Nonetheless, tensions simmer as armed groups persist, with new outbreaks of violence threatening already unstable agreements and community relations.

