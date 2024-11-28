Fake Currency Bust in Kolkata: Senior Citizen Arrested

A 68-year-old man was taken into custody in Kolkata on Thursday morning after authorities seized fake Indian currency notes totaling Rs 2.99 lakh, police confirmed. Following a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police detained the individual at the Dharmatala bus stand located in the city's central region, an officer stated.

Police uncovered six bundles of counterfeit Rs 500 notes from the man's possession. Investigations suggest the suspect is part of a network that circulates fake currency. Officials have lodged a case against the accused, who is slated to be presented in a local court later today, they added.

The individual hails from Malda district, the officer noted, emphasizing that a thorough investigation into the situation is currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)