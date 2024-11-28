Left Menu

Fake Currency Bust in Kolkata: Senior Citizen Arrested

A 68-year-old man was arrested in Kolkata for possession of fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 2.99 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force seized the fake notes at the Dharmatala bus stand. The accused, from Malda, is believed to be part of a currency racket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A 68-year-old man was taken into custody in Kolkata on Thursday morning after authorities seized fake Indian currency notes totaling Rs 2.99 lakh, police confirmed. Following a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police detained the individual at the Dharmatala bus stand located in the city's central region, an officer stated.

Police uncovered six bundles of counterfeit Rs 500 notes from the man's possession. Investigations suggest the suspect is part of a network that circulates fake currency. Officials have lodged a case against the accused, who is slated to be presented in a local court later today, they added.

The individual hails from Malda district, the officer noted, emphasizing that a thorough investigation into the situation is currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

