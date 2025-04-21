West Bengal STF Hits Target With Arrests in Violence Case: Key Suspects Nabbed

The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF), in collaboration with Odisha Police, captured Bani Israel and Sefaul Haque, sons of Ziaul Sheikh, suspected in a brutal father-son murder case from Murshidabad. They were caught in Jharsuguda district after warning shots were fired, police sources said.

Alongside Sheikh's sons, six other individuals allegedly involved in violence in Murshidabad were also apprehended. Police recovered a country-made pistol, live ammunition, and cartridges during the raids. The suspects are currently under investigation for their roles in the unrest and double murder.

The operation followed the requisition of the West Bengal STF and was executed by Banharpali Police with support from Jharsuguda officers. The detainees, previously working as laborers in Bandhabahal, allegedly partook in violence during Eid and later fled to Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)