West Bengal STF Hits Target With Arrests in Violence Case: Key Suspects Nabbed

West Bengal STF, with Odisha Police aid, arrested Ziaul Sheikh's sons for involvement in violence and a double murder in Murshidabad. Eight individuals were apprehended in total, with a country-made pistol and live ammunition seized. All the accused are being interrogated as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:04 IST
The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF), in collaboration with Odisha Police, captured Bani Israel and Sefaul Haque, sons of Ziaul Sheikh, suspected in a brutal father-son murder case from Murshidabad. They were caught in Jharsuguda district after warning shots were fired, police sources said.

Alongside Sheikh's sons, six other individuals allegedly involved in violence in Murshidabad were also apprehended. Police recovered a country-made pistol, live ammunition, and cartridges during the raids. The suspects are currently under investigation for their roles in the unrest and double murder.

The operation followed the requisition of the West Bengal STF and was executed by Banharpali Police with support from Jharsuguda officers. The detainees, previously working as laborers in Bandhabahal, allegedly partook in violence during Eid and later fled to Odisha.

