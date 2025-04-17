Bhangar Tensions Subside as Kolkata Police Tightens Security

The Bhangar region in West Bengal has calmed down after a week of violence sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma confirmed the situation is under control following the arrest of 19 individuals involved in the unrest.

Authorities had denied a political party's request to hold a program in Kolkata due to concerns over potential violations of law and order. Despite this, groups journeying from Bhangar to Kolkata were intercepted on highways, leading to clashes with law enforcement.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, ratified by the Upper House, has stirred controversy over the autonomy of Muslim religious endowments, inciting further protests that occasionally escalated to violence. Local law enforcement continues to monitor and manage the aftermath attentively.

(With inputs from agencies.)