Bhangar Tensions Subside as Kolkata Police Tightens Security

The situation in Bhangar is stable after violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Police Commissioner Verma reported 19 arrests, while security measures are being reinforced. Kolkata Police urges the public to ignore rumors and promises action against misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:06 IST
Bhangar Tensions Subside as Kolkata Police Tightens Security
Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhangar region in West Bengal has calmed down after a week of violence sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma confirmed the situation is under control following the arrest of 19 individuals involved in the unrest.

Authorities had denied a political party's request to hold a program in Kolkata due to concerns over potential violations of law and order. Despite this, groups journeying from Bhangar to Kolkata were intercepted on highways, leading to clashes with law enforcement.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, ratified by the Upper House, has stirred controversy over the autonomy of Muslim religious endowments, inciting further protests that occasionally escalated to violence. Local law enforcement continues to monitor and manage the aftermath attentively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

