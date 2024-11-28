Left Menu

Kalaburagi Jail Chief Faces Threat with Enhanced Security

Kalaburagi Jail Chief Superintendent R Anitha received an alleged threat via audio message about a car bombing. Without receiving the threat directly, Anitha decided not to file a complaint but will remain cautious. Following her recent appointment, intensified raids led to contraband seizures at the prison.

Kalaburagi | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:56 IST
  • India

An audio threat has been reportedly issued against Kalaburagi Jail Chief Superintendent R Anitha, with claims that her vehicle would be blown up, delivered via a police inspector.

The police department stated no official complaint has been lodged, as Anitha herself did not receive any direct threats. Consequently, she has opted not to engage law enforcement formally but expressed heightened vigilance.

The threat emerges following heightened security measures and thorough searches in the prison that started last month under Anitha's leadership. These raids uncovered contraband items, including cell phones, gutka, and cigarettes, bringing issues within the facility into the spotlight.

