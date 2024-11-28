NZ Calls for Global Action on Sanctions-Evading Shadow Fleet

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced a new sanctions package targeting Russia and its allies for their ongoing illegal invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions also respond to findings by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about the use of Riot Control Agents on the battlefield, which violates the Chemical Weapons Convention.

“These findings confirm alarming reports throughout the year that Russia is deploying chemical weapons in its unlawful aggression against Ukraine,” said Minister Peters. “Such actions flagrantly breach international law and threaten global security.”

Targeting Iranian Support and Expanding Accountability

The sanctions package extends to individuals and entities in Iran involved in supplying ballistic missiles and drones to Russia, which have bolstered Russia’s military operations in Ukraine. The measures also target those in Russia facilitating this trade.

“Transfers of Iranian weaponry sustain Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. New Zealand unequivocally condemns these activities and is committed to holding accountable those who support Russia’s actions,” Minister Peters emphasized.

Since enacting the Russia Sanctions Act in March 2022, New Zealand has imposed penalties on over 1,700 individuals and entities, including comprehensive trade restrictions. The new measures add seven individuals and five entities to this growing list, reflecting New Zealand’s dedication to upholding international peace and security.

Combatting the Rise of the ‘Shadow Fleet’

New Zealand has also raised alarms about increasing maritime activity by the so-called "shadow fleet," vessels associated with sanctions evasion by Russia and North Korea. These ships are often involved in illegal activities, including bypassing sanctions, ignoring maritime safety and environmental regulations, and avoiding insurance protocols.

“This illicit maritime traffic poses a significant threat to all nations. These shadow fleet vessels not only undermine sanctions enforcement but also jeopardize environmental protection and maritime safety,” Minister Peters noted.

To address these threats, New Zealand, alongside Australia, has endorsed a UK-initiated Call to Action on the Shadow Fleet. The initiative seeks to bolster international compliance with maritime safety, environmental protection, and insurance standards to curb unlawful activities by shadow fleet operators.

New Zealand’s Broader Role in Sanctions Enforcement

The sanctions align with New Zealand's broader international efforts to pressure Russia and its allies. Working alongside partners, New Zealand has consistently supported Ukraine through diplomatic channels, sanctions, and humanitarian aid.

Minister Peters reaffirmed the government’s commitment: “New Zealand remains resolute in its condemnation of Russia’s actions. Through these sanctions and our endorsement of the Call to Action, we aim to support Ukraine and uphold international law.”

This announcement strengthens New Zealand's position as a key player in global efforts to address both the immediate and long-term challenges posed by Russia's aggression and its enablers, particularly within the maritime sector.