Tensions Rise: Taiwan's Air Defence Drill Amid Military Escalation

Taiwan's military conducted an air defence drill ahead of President Lai Ching-te's Pacific tour, expecting China's military drills as a response. The drill focused on enhancing air defence capabilities and ensuring security against potential threats from China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and criticizes Lai as a separatist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:13 IST
Tensions Rise: Taiwan's Air Defence Drill Amid Military Escalation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a proactive move to bolster its defence readiness, Taiwan's military carried out an air defence drill Thursday morning. This exercise precedes President Lai Ching-te's planned visit to the Pacific, including stops in Hawaii and Guam.

Amid growing tensions, Taiwan and regional security experts predict China may initiate military maneuvers near Taiwan using Lai's trip as a pretext. Taiwan, steadfast in its stand against Beijing, remains vigilant in fortifying its air defence capabilities.

Observers noted the quarterly routine nature of the drill, yet tensions are clad with China's recent maritime provocations. Lai, defending Taiwan's autonomy, prepares for significant diplomatic engagements with Pacific allies, despite Beijing's stern warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

