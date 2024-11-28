Tensions Rise: Taiwan's Air Defence Drill Amid Military Escalation

In a proactive move to bolster its defence readiness, Taiwan's military carried out an air defence drill Thursday morning. This exercise precedes President Lai Ching-te's planned visit to the Pacific, including stops in Hawaii and Guam.

Amid growing tensions, Taiwan and regional security experts predict China may initiate military maneuvers near Taiwan using Lai's trip as a pretext. Taiwan, steadfast in its stand against Beijing, remains vigilant in fortifying its air defence capabilities.

Observers noted the quarterly routine nature of the drill, yet tensions are clad with China's recent maritime provocations. Lai, defending Taiwan's autonomy, prepares for significant diplomatic engagements with Pacific allies, despite Beijing's stern warnings.

