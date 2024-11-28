Left Menu

Tensions Rise: India's Concerns Over Developments in Bangladesh

The Ministry of External Affairs will brief India’s Parliament on recent troubling developments in Bangladesh. There is concern over attacks on minorities, including the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, sparking protests. Additional issues like immigration and diaspora problems were also discussed in a committee meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:28 IST
The Ministry of External Affairs will soon brief the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs about the concerning situation unfolding in Bangladesh, according to Shashi Tharoor, the panel's chairperson.

India has expressed its 'deep concern' over the recent arrest and bail denial of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, urging the neighboring country to safeguard minorities.

The committee anticipates the briefing on Bangladesh on December 11, amid rising anxieties about safety for minorities, following numerous attacks after the government transition. The Foreign Secretary will also address unresolved issues next week.

