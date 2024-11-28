Strengthening Maritime Safety: India's Unified Approach at the 22nd NMSAR Board Meeting

The Indian Coast Guard convened the 22nd National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board meeting, focusing on maritime safety enhancement. Held in Kochi, the meeting gathered key players to discuss strategy refinement.

S Paramesh, Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, underscored the importance of unity among stakeholders for safer seas, highlighting collective responsibility for safeguarding lives through efficient rescue operations.

Stakeholders from various sectors, including the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, ISRO, and others participated. Established in 2002, the NMSAR Board annually reviews policy, guidelines, and operational plans to fortify India’s maritime safety framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)