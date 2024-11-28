Controversy Surrounds MUDA Site Allotment in Mysuru

The Lokayukta police are currently probing the MUDA site allotment case, with former Commissioner P S Kantharaju providing his testimony. Kantharaju, who served from 2017 to 2019, addressed the points in question to the investigating officer regarding decisions made during his tenure.

The case involves serious allegations against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, and others. It is claimed that compensatory sites in upscale Mysuru areas were wrongfully allocated to Siddaramaiah's wife under a scheme that offered land losers 50% of the developed property.

The investigation, spearheaded by both the Karnataka Lokayukta police and the Directorate of Enforcement, hinges on accusations of illegal land acquisition by MUDA and subsequent compensation irregularities, igniting a prominent political and legal controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)