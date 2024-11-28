Judiciary Faces Critical Vacancy Crisis Amid Divergent State Views

The judiciary in India is confronting a major crisis with a shortage of over 5,000 judges in subordinate courts and more than 360 vacancies in the 25 high courts, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, in a detailed written response, highlighted that the Supreme Court, which has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges including the Chief Justice of India, is currently facing two vacancies. This follows the retirements of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as Chief Justice and Justice Hima Kohli.

The creation of an All India Judicial Service remains stalled due to differing opinions among states and high courts. Meghwal noted that Article 312 of the Constitution allows for the establishment of such a service, but the lack of consensus has halted progress in addressing the vacancies at the district judge level.

