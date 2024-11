Controversy Over Religious Sites Ignites Tensions: A Call for Calm

On Thursday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti vocally opposed a legal plea in Rajasthan court regarding the Ajmer dargah's origins, fearing it could escalate religious tensions.

Mufti attributed a Supreme Court's ruling on religious site surveys to increased Hindu-Muslim discord, citing Sambhal's recent violence as a direct consequence.

Meanwhile, People’s Conference’s Sajad Lone lamented society's shift from technological progress towards regressive priorities, criticizing the country's obsession with uncovering hidden temples.

(With inputs from agencies.)