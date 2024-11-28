New Appointments Shake Up Haryana's Administrative Landscape

In a significant reshuffle, Senior IAS officer Arun Kumar Gupta has been appointed as the principal secretary to Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini. The transfer and posting orders, effective immediately, were issued by the state government, impacting four other senior bureaucrats.

Gupta, from the 1992 batch of the Indian Administrative Service, was the additional chief secretary in both the Town and Country Planning and Industries and Commerce Departments. His new appointment fills the resultant vacancy from V Umashankar's transfer to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The reshuffle follows the BJP's third consecutive victory in Haryana. Further appointments include Saket Kumar as additional principal secretary to the Chief Minister, and several departmental reassignments for Amit Kumar Agarwal and Ashima Brar. Moreover, Rajesh Khullar continues his tenure as chief principal secretary, and Vivek Joshi assumes the role of chief secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)