Court to Revisit Compensation for HIV Contracted from Assault

The Delhi High Court is reviewing a plea from a sexual assault survivor demanding increased interim compensation. She argues that her HIV contraction due to the assault has left her with insurmountable medical bills and trauma.

Justice Sanjeev Narula has issued notices to the Delhi government and related departments to respond within two weeks, with the hearing set for January 7, 2025. The case underscores deficiencies in the victim compensation scheme concerning sexually transmitted diseases contracted from assaults.

The survivor received Rs 1.75 lakh as interim compensation but urges for more due to her plight. Her counsel informed that an additional sum was granted in November, based on earlier court directives.

