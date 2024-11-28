Left Menu

Court to Revisit Compensation for HIV Contracted from Assault

The Delhi High Court seeks the government's response to a plea by a sexual assault survivor for increased compensation. She contracted HIV due to the crime, leading to significant medical expenses and trauma. The case highlights gaps in the victim compensation scheme for assault-induced health conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:55 IST
The Delhi High Court is reviewing a plea from a sexual assault survivor demanding increased interim compensation. She argues that her HIV contraction due to the assault has left her with insurmountable medical bills and trauma.

Justice Sanjeev Narula has issued notices to the Delhi government and related departments to respond within two weeks, with the hearing set for January 7, 2025. The case underscores deficiencies in the victim compensation scheme concerning sexually transmitted diseases contracted from assaults.

The survivor received Rs 1.75 lakh as interim compensation but urges for more due to her plight. Her counsel informed that an additional sum was granted in November, based on earlier court directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

