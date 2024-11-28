Left Menu

Bangladesh's Pursuit of Justice: Sheikh Hasina's Trials in Focus

Bangladesh is seeking to prosecute former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the International Criminal Court amidst trials on charges of crimes against humanity. Interim government chief Muhammad Yunus discussed the issue with ICC prosecutor Karim A Khan, addressing Hasina's alleged role during tumultuous events in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is pressing for the trial of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the International Criminal Court, as announced by the interim government's chief office, Muhammad Yunus, on Thursday.

Chief Adviser Yunus met with ICC prosecutor Karim A Khan at his Jamuna residence to discuss the possibility of prosecuting Hasina, who faces various charges, including involvement in massacres and disappearances during her rule.

With dozens of cases under process in the Internal Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh (ICT-BD) against Hasina and her associates, Bangladesh seeks her repatriation from India and international assistance to bring her to justice.

