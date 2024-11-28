ED Team Attacked Amid Cyber Fraud Probe in Delhi

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in Delhi faced violent resistance during a raid connected to a money laundering case tied to cyber fraud. The incident led to minor injuries of an ED member but did not halt operations, officials said on Thursday.

Authorities reported the attack took place at a farmhouse in Bijwasan, under the Kapashera police jurisdiction. The ED team, led by Suraj Yadav and comprising CRPF officers, was targeting the PYYPL app-related case when they were allegedly assaulted.

After obtaining intelligence on phishing scams and other fraudulent activities, the ED followed financial trails indicating the involvement of numerous accounts to launder money. Investigations continue as an individual has been detained in relation to the attack.

