Left Menu

Judiciary Overload: Courts Struggle with Rising Case Backlog

In India, the backlog of cases in district and subordinate courts has risen by over nine lakh in 11 months, escalating from 4.44 crore at the start of the year to over 4.53 crore by mid-November. The shortage of judicial officers adds to the growing challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:24 IST
Judiciary Overload: Courts Struggle with Rising Case Backlog
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The past 11 months have seen a significant rise in pending cases within India's district and subordinate courts. Government data reveals an increase of more than nine lakh cases, pushing the numbers from 4.44 crore at the start of the year to over 4.53 crore by November 15.

Responding to queries in the Rajya Sabha, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted the acute shortage of judicial officers, numbering 5,245, which is compounding the delay in the judicial system.

According to the National Judicial Data Grid, civil cases accounted for 1.10 crore, while criminal cases stood at 3.43 crore. This backlog raises concerns about the efficiency and accessibility of India's judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024