Judiciary Overload: Courts Struggle with Rising Case Backlog

The past 11 months have seen a significant rise in pending cases within India's district and subordinate courts. Government data reveals an increase of more than nine lakh cases, pushing the numbers from 4.44 crore at the start of the year to over 4.53 crore by November 15.

Responding to queries in the Rajya Sabha, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted the acute shortage of judicial officers, numbering 5,245, which is compounding the delay in the judicial system.

According to the National Judicial Data Grid, civil cases accounted for 1.10 crore, while criminal cases stood at 3.43 crore. This backlog raises concerns about the efficiency and accessibility of India's judicial process.

