Left Menu

Mob Assault on Bangladesh's Former Law Minister Amidst Court Drama

Former Bangladesh law minister Anisul Huq was reportedly assaulted by a mob during a court appearance in Dhaka. The attack occurred as he was being escorted by police to a van after a remand hearing. Huq, involved in cases related to murder and corruption, is linked to a previous regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:24 IST
Mob Assault on Bangladesh's Former Law Minister Amidst Court Drama
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant incident, ex-Bangladesh law minister Anisul Huq was allegedly attacked by a mob while appearing in court near Dhaka. Reports indicate that police formed a security cordon to protect him as tensions escalated.

The assault took place after a Narayanganj court ordered Huq into police custody for interrogation regarding a murder case. As he was exiting, unruly elements reportedly assaulted him, prompting police to expedite his transfer to a prison van.

Huq, once part of Sheikh Hasina's cabinet, faces multiple charges amidst the political turmoil. The event follows last year's student-led uprising that led to the ousting of Hasina's extended rule and the rise of an interim government headed by Professor Muhammad Yunus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025