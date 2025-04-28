Mob Assault on Bangladesh's Former Law Minister Amidst Court Drama
Former Bangladesh law minister Anisul Huq was reportedly assaulted by a mob during a court appearance in Dhaka. The attack occurred as he was being escorted by police to a van after a remand hearing. Huq, involved in cases related to murder and corruption, is linked to a previous regime.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In a significant incident, ex-Bangladesh law minister Anisul Huq was allegedly attacked by a mob while appearing in court near Dhaka. Reports indicate that police formed a security cordon to protect him as tensions escalated.
The assault took place after a Narayanganj court ordered Huq into police custody for interrogation regarding a murder case. As he was exiting, unruly elements reportedly assaulted him, prompting police to expedite his transfer to a prison van.
Huq, once part of Sheikh Hasina's cabinet, faces multiple charges amidst the political turmoil. The event follows last year's student-led uprising that led to the ousting of Hasina's extended rule and the rise of an interim government headed by Professor Muhammad Yunus.
