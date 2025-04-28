Mob Assault on Bangladesh's Former Law Minister Amidst Court Drama

In a significant incident, ex-Bangladesh law minister Anisul Huq was allegedly attacked by a mob while appearing in court near Dhaka. Reports indicate that police formed a security cordon to protect him as tensions escalated.

The assault took place after a Narayanganj court ordered Huq into police custody for interrogation regarding a murder case. As he was exiting, unruly elements reportedly assaulted him, prompting police to expedite his transfer to a prison van.

Huq, once part of Sheikh Hasina's cabinet, faces multiple charges amidst the political turmoil. The event follows last year's student-led uprising that led to the ousting of Hasina's extended rule and the rise of an interim government headed by Professor Muhammad Yunus.

(With inputs from agencies.)