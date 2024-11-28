Brigadier General's Death Sparks Tensions

Brigadier General Kioumars Pourhashemi of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards has been killed in Syria's Aleppo province. The incident was reported by Iran's SNN news agency, which attributed the attack to 'terrorists' linked to Israel, though no further details were provided.

The security situation in northwest Aleppo remains volatile as rebels, spearheaded by the Islamist militant faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, initiated an armed incursion. The militants targeted a dozen towns and villages under the control of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

This latest confrontation underscores the complexity of the Syrian conflict, where various factions vie for control, exacerbating regional tensions and international concerns.

