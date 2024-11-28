Google Under Investigation for Fair Trade Violations

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has launched an investigation against Google and its affiliates over possible unfair business practices concerning the listing of real money gaming apps on the Play Store.

According to a complaint filed by Winzo Games, Google is alleged to have abused its dominant market position by showing favoritism toward specific gaming categories, such as Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and Rummy. This preference reportedly distorts competition by granting these apps a competitive advantage.

The CCI has instructed its Director General to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report within 60 days. The commission has highlighted concerns over Google's warning notices about sideloading and payment security and questioned Google's justification for its advertising policies and pilot programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)