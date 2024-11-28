Left Menu

Google Under Investigation for Fair Trade Violations

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has initiated a probe into Google over alleged unfair business practices related to the listing of real money gaming apps on its Play Store. This follows a complaint by Winzo Games accusing Google of favoritism towards certain gaming genres, potentially distorting market competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:52 IST
Google Under Investigation for Fair Trade Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has launched an investigation against Google and its affiliates over possible unfair business practices concerning the listing of real money gaming apps on the Play Store.

According to a complaint filed by Winzo Games, Google is alleged to have abused its dominant market position by showing favoritism toward specific gaming categories, such as Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and Rummy. This preference reportedly distorts competition by granting these apps a competitive advantage.

The CCI has instructed its Director General to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report within 60 days. The commission has highlighted concerns over Google's warning notices about sideloading and payment security and questioned Google's justification for its advertising policies and pilot programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024