Royal Family Feuds: Unraveling Bikaner's Legal Clash
A property dispute has erupted within the royal family of Bikaner, involving BJP MLA Siddhi Kumari and her aunt Rajyashree Kumari. Two FIRs were registered against them, with allegations including lease obstructions and misuse of political power. The dispute highlights ongoing tensions over property rights.
A fresh wave of controversy has hit the royal family of Bikaner, Rajasthan, as property-related disputes have brought internal feuds to light. The incident involves BJP MLA Siddhi Kumari and her aunt, international shooter Rajyashree Kumari.
Two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged at the Bichwal police station on Tuesday. The first complaint, lodged by a hotel management company, accused Siddhi Kumari of interfering with the operation of the Laxmi Niwas Palace hotel, a property leased under agreements signed by her late father. The company claims that Kumari and her sister extorted Rs 4 crore and are now demanding Rs 10 crore.
Simultaneously, another FIR, filed by Sanjay Sharma, treasurer of four trusts, was directed against Rajyashree Kumari. It accuses her of theft and malicious intent involving trusteeship. Rajyashree Kumari responded by accusing Siddhi Kumari of leveraging political power to harass her. The legal drama echoes similar disputes in Udaipur concerning the royal family of Mewar.
