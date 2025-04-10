American Buyers Transform Spanish Property Market Amid Housing Crisis

U.S. citizens have emerged as key contributors to Spain's property market, as data showed they paid the highest prices among foreign buyers last year, intensifying the country's housing crisis.

Unlike northern Europeans, who typically seek sunny retreats, Americans are increasingly swayed by strong dollar effects and concerns over U.S. political dynamics. This shift has resulted in property deals involving Americans quadrupling since Donald Trump's first term, now representing a notable 2% of non-resident foreign transactions.

While Britons remain the top foreign buyers, their share has declined, with U.S. buyers paying significantly more per square meter. Amid rising Spanish property prices and a strained housing supply, the government is considering taxing non-EU purchases, but high demand persists. The allure of Madrid and the Costa del Sol continues, especially among Americans with Latin American roots, drawn by shared language and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)