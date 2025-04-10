American Buyers Transform Spanish Property Market Amid Housing Crisis
U.S. citizens have become significant players in Spain's property market, paying top prices and contributing to a housing crisis. Driven by reduced confidence in the U.S. and a strong dollar, American investors now account for a growing share of foreign property purchases in central and northern Spain.
U.S. citizens have emerged as key contributors to Spain's property market, as data showed they paid the highest prices among foreign buyers last year, intensifying the country's housing crisis.
Unlike northern Europeans, who typically seek sunny retreats, Americans are increasingly swayed by strong dollar effects and concerns over U.S. political dynamics. This shift has resulted in property deals involving Americans quadrupling since Donald Trump's first term, now representing a notable 2% of non-resident foreign transactions.
While Britons remain the top foreign buyers, their share has declined, with U.S. buyers paying significantly more per square meter. Amid rising Spanish property prices and a strained housing supply, the government is considering taxing non-EU purchases, but high demand persists. The allure of Madrid and the Costa del Sol continues, especially among Americans with Latin American roots, drawn by shared language and culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Rise of Mixed-Use Developments in the Chandigarh Tricity Area: A Game-Changer for Real Estate
Miraya Realty: Redefining Luxury Real Estate Through Visionary Leadership
Arsenal Stages Sensational Comeback Against Real Madrid
UEFA Investigates Real Madrid Players After Heated Derby
Borivali: Mumbai's New Luxury Real Estate Hotspot