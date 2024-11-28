Left Menu

Historic Debates: Temples, Mosques, and Courtrooms

Union Minister Giriraj Singh advocates for Hindu rights to seek mosque surveys, citing historical demolition of temples by Mughal invaders. He criticizes past governments for not resolving these disputes post-Independence. The debate intensifies with the recent petition regarding Ajmer Sharif dargah, sparking criticism from opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:32 IST
In a heated debate igniting sectarian tensions, Union Minister Giriraj Singh asserted the right of Hindus to petition courts for surveys of mosques, claiming many were constructed on the ruins of temples razed by Mughal invaders.

Singh criticized former PM Jawaharlal Nehru for not addressing these issues post-Independence, stating that Hindus wouldn't need to resort to the courts now. The issue resurfaces with a recent petition regarding the Ajmer Sharif dargah, prompting nationwide discourse.

As opposition leaders express concerns over potential legal overreach and disregard for the Places of Worship Act, the conversation continues to challenge political and secular dynamics in India.

