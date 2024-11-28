Left Menu

Justice Delivered: 15-Year Sentence in Minor's Rape Case

A Delhi court sentenced Saddam Hussain to 15 years in prison for repeatedly raping a minor in 2018, also fining him under multiple sections of the IPC. The court described the crime as a grave offence against both the survivor and society, advocating for proportionality in sentencing as a deterrent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:41 IST
In a landmark ruling, a Delhi court has imposed a 15-year rigorous imprisonment sentence on Saddam Hussain for the repeated rape of a minor girl in 2018. The court described the heinous act as not only a violation of the survivor's dignity but also a crime against society.

The case was presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Harleen Singh, who adjudicated based on the grave nature of the offence. The convict, a 26-year-old tailor, was found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting the minor over three days.

The court emphasized the need for proportionality between the offence's gravity and the sentence, noting the crime's enduring psychological impact on the young victim. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh was also ordered for her rehabilitation, recognizing her trauma and educational disruption.

