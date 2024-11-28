India's Premier Policing Event: Strengthening Internal Security

The annual all-India conference of top police officers will commence in Bhubaneswar on Friday, aiming to tackle pressing internal security challenges including Jammu and Kashmir, and pro-Khalistan issues, according to officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-ranking officials will partake in the three-day discussions, which also cover cybercrime, AI challenges, and drone threats, drawing participation from over 450 officers both in-person and online.

The conference, culminating extensive nationwide deliberations, provides a platform to exchange best practices on themes such as national security and core policing, aiming to enhance policing efficiency and address pivotal issues affecting the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)