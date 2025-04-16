Congress Mobilizes Mass Protests Against Modi Government's Alleged Misuse of Power
Congress activists held nationwide protests at Enforcement Directorate and Central Government offices, opposing charges against leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The party claims the actions are part of a political vendetta by the Modi government. Demonstrations are scheduled across various regions, emphasizing the party's commitment to democratic values.
In a widespread demonstration of opposition, Congress party activists staged nationwide protests against what is described as the Modi government's 'gross misuse of power'. These protests took place at the offices of the Enforcement Directorate and other central government locations, aiming to challenge allegations against senior party figures including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.
According to a statement by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, the protests assertively highlight a 'sustained campaign of political vendetta' with action seen in 35 states and union territories. Large gatherings of Congress workers, legislative members, and party leaders were notably present in states such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala.
In New Delhi, significant demonstrations occurred outside the All India Congress Committee HQ. The police detained several Congress leaders during these protests. Additional protests are set in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Lakshadweep. The Congress insists this movement is rooted in defending truth, justice, and constitutional principles.
