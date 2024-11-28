Left Menu

Solidarity for Chinmoy Krishna Das: A Call for Diplomatic Intervention

AAP leaders expressed solidarity with Bangladeshi Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested in Bangladesh on sedition charges. They urged the Indian government to engage diplomatically to ensure the safety of ISKCON devotees. The case stirred controversy, leading to demands for Das's release and protection of the Hindu community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:38 IST
Solidarity for Chinmoy Krishna Das: A Call for Diplomatic Intervention
Chinmoy Krishna Das
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political gesture, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed unwavering support for Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent Bangladeshi Hindu leader recently apprehended in Bangladesh. Das was arrested on sedition charges in Dhaka, a move that has sparked widespread concern among international religious communities.

The arrest took place at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as Das attempted to travel to Chittagong. Following his arrest, a Chittagong court denied him bail, thrusting the situation into international spotlight after a lawyer was fatally injured in a related clash.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's chief, strongly condemned the arrest via social media, calling for immediate diplomatic action from the Indian government. Echoing this, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bharadwaj met with ISKCON representatives in Delhi to offer solidarity and urge urgent intervention to protect ISKCON devotees and the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024