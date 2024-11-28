Solidarity for Chinmoy Krishna Das: A Call for Diplomatic Intervention

In a significant political gesture, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed unwavering support for Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent Bangladeshi Hindu leader recently apprehended in Bangladesh. Das was arrested on sedition charges in Dhaka, a move that has sparked widespread concern among international religious communities.

The arrest took place at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as Das attempted to travel to Chittagong. Following his arrest, a Chittagong court denied him bail, thrusting the situation into international spotlight after a lawyer was fatally injured in a related clash.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's chief, strongly condemned the arrest via social media, calling for immediate diplomatic action from the Indian government. Echoing this, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bharadwaj met with ISKCON representatives in Delhi to offer solidarity and urge urgent intervention to protect ISKCON devotees and the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)