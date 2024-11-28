Tensions Rise in Bangladesh Over Hindu Leader's Arrest

Amid rising tensions in Bangladesh, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has demanded the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. Concerns over the safety of the Hindu minority community have prompted India's involvement, echoing calls for protection.

The Bangladesh High Court rejected a petition to ban ISKCON, the organization previously associated with Das. His arrest and denied bail have intensified protests, including rallies by the Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Manch and Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum.

International groups express concern over human rights violations, urging Bangladeshi authorities to safeguard minorities. Domestic unrest continues, with reports linking extremist groups to ongoing tensions, further marginalizing an already vulnerable Hindu population.

