Espionage Unveiled: The Bulgarian Link in a Russian Conspiracy

In a gripping courtroom drama unfolding in London, three Bulgarians stand accused of orchestrating espionage activities for Russia. Prosecutors revealed that the surveillance operations targeted a U.S. military base in Germany, where Ukrainian forces were being trained, as well as several high-profile individuals across Europe.

The accused—Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanchev—allegedly worked under the guidance of Russian agent Jan Marsalek, executing six high-stakes operations. These included spying on investigative journalists and staging demonstrations, as part of a complex network collecting intelligence for Russia.

The trial has significant diplomatic ramifications, further straining UK-Russia relations amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Despite the serious allegations, the defendants maintain their innocence, contending that they were unaware of the espionage activities they were implicated in.

