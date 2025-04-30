Trump's Trade Turmoil: Businesses Brace for Economic Impact

American businesses are increasingly feeling the pressure as President Donald Trump continues to impose unpredictable trade policies. Many companies face order cancellations and project postponements, with plans on hold amid fears of the economic repercussions of his approach.

With looming import tariffs, consumers could soon experience rising prices and product shortages. The economic fallout may manifest significantly as reduced consumer spending contributes to recessionary risks, alongside escalating tensions in the US-China trade war.

Key figures in industry and government suggest that swift changes to trade policies might ease some business concerns. However, the damage may already be severe, with impacts reverberating through American supply chains and potentially affecting employment levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)