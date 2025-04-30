Delhi Capitals Fight for Top-Two IPL Spot Amid Injury Concerns

Delhi Capitals are not letting a third home defeat deter them in their quest for a top-two finish in the IPL standings. Spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam stressed that the team is determined to bounce back as they strive to secure their spot in the playoffs.

Following a narrow 14-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, where Delhi fell short of chasing a 205 target, Nigam acknowledged errors in shot selection that proved costly. However, with the team still in the top four, the 20-year-old all-rounder expressed confidence in redeeming themselves in the remaining five matches.

Meanwhile, KKR's Ajinkya Rahane suffered a hand injury during the match, prompting Sunil Narine to step up as captain for the final overs. Anukul Roy, who grabbed an early wicket on his season debut, commented that Rahane's injury does not appear severe, but the doctors will continue to assess his recovery process.

(With inputs from agencies.)