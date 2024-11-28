Crackdown on Illegal Coal Mining: Rat-Hole Scandals Uncovered in Assam

Authorities in Assam have apprehended five workers from Meghalaya involved in illicit rat-hole coal mining in the Tinsukia district, according to officials.

Forest Range Officer Parishmita Neog reported that patrolling teams discovered illegal coal loading in the Tipong area, leading to the workers' arrest after they confessed during questioning.

Despite a ban by the National Green Tribunal in 2014, this perilous extraction method persists in the region, often exploiting impoverished workers at significant personal risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)