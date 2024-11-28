Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Coal Mining: Rat-Hole Scandals Uncovered in Assam

Five workers from Meghalaya were arrested for illegal rat-hole coal mining in Assam's Tinsukia district. The expelled miners were caught loading coal in Tipong. Despite a 2014 ban by the National Green Tribunal, this dangerous mining method persists in the Northeast, exploiting poor workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tinsukia | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:16 IST
Authorities in Assam have apprehended five workers from Meghalaya involved in illicit rat-hole coal mining in the Tinsukia district, according to officials.

Forest Range Officer Parishmita Neog reported that patrolling teams discovered illegal coal loading in the Tipong area, leading to the workers' arrest after they confessed during questioning.

Despite a ban by the National Green Tribunal in 2014, this perilous extraction method persists in the region, often exploiting impoverished workers at significant personal risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

