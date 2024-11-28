Chaos at Delhi Farmhouse: ED Officers Attacked During Cyber Fraud Probe

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team conducting an investigation into a cyber fraud-linked money laundering case at a farmhouse in Delhi faced an attack on Thursday, resulting in one official sustaining injuries.

The ED lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the Delhi Police following the incident in Bijwasan, southwest Delhi.

The Delhi Police confirmed that charges against obstructing and assaulting public servants on duty have been filed. Yash, a suspect related to farmhouse owner Ashok Kumar, has been apprehended in the case.

Police disclosed the attacked farmhouse belonged to Ashok Kumar, a Chartered Accountant. ED Assistant Director Suraj Yadav led the team during the raid.

As the ED shared, investigations target a sophisticated cyber crime network using mule accounts for money laundering. Seized items included PAN cards, bank documents, and digital data storage devices.

Delhi Police reacted promptly to the reported attack on ED officers, and ongoing efforts are targeting the apprehension of involved suspects.

