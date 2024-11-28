Left Menu

Minister Faces Court in Defamation Case Filed by Actor Nagarjuna

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has been summoned to appear in court over a criminal defamation complaint by actor Nagarjuna. The minister allegedly made defamatory statements about Nagarjuna's family, particularly involving his son, Naga Chaitanya. The summons were issued under section 356 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Hyderabad | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:10 IST
A local court in Telangana has summoned Minister Konda Surekha to appear on December 12 in response to a criminal defamation complaint filed by actor Nagarjuna. The summons come after Surekha allegedly made defamatory comments concerning Nagarjuna and his family.

The Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise Cases issued the summons under section 356 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The controversy began in October when Minister of Forest Surekha's comments drew strong reactions from political circles and the Telugu cinema industry, leading her to retract her statements.

This legal move follows Nagarjuna's filing of a complaint at the court over remarks that allegedly targeted his son, Naga Chaitanya. The court previously recorded statements related to the case from Nagarjuna and other involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

