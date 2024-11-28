Aligarh Seat's Contested Election: High Court Intervenes
The Allahabad High Court ordered the preservation of all documents and CCTV footage from the 2024 Aligarh Lok Sabha election, following a petition by Samajwadi Party candidate Chaudhary Bijendra Singh. Singh claims irregularities in the vote count, leading to his defeat against BJP's Satish Gautam by 15,647 votes.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has mandated the Election Commission to safeguard all records and CCTV footage pertaining to the 2024 electoral process in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh constituency. This directive follows an election petition by Samajwadi Party's Chaudhary Bijendra Singh, challenging the election results.
A panel comprising Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Vipin Chandra Dixit has provided the EC with four weeks to present a counter affidavit, setting the next court date for January 27, 2025. The legal challenge arose after Singh's narrow defeat to BJP candidate Satish Gautam by a margin of 15,647 votes.
Singh's plea includes allegations that 11 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were not opened during the tally, and electoral officers acted under undue influence. The court's order specifies that no related documents, including CCTV recordings and Form 17-C, are to be discarded until further notice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Fray: BJP and Congress Clash Over Divisive Rhetoric
Rajasthan by-elections: BJP and Congress Battle for Key Seats
Soren Slams BJP's 'Shadow Campaign': Allegations of Crores Spent on Social Tarnishing
High Stakes Showdown: BJP and Congress Face Off in Raipur By-Election
Maha Vikas Aghadi grouping is Aurangzeb Fan Club; BJP-led Mahayuti follows ideals of Shivaji Maharaj and Savarkar: Amit Shah in Dhule.