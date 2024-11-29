Drone Attack Sparks Chaos in Kyiv

Chaos erupted in Kyiv late Thursday as fragments from downed Russian drones caused damage in two districts, leaving one person injured. The local emergency services shared images depicting rubble both inside and outside a pediatric clinic in the Dniprovskyi district, located on the eastern side of the city along the Dnipro River.

A security guard employed at the facility was reported taken to the hospital following the incident. In addition to the clinic, nearby buildings also suffered damage from the drone fragments. Kyiv's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, further disclosed that an infrastructure site in the Sviatoshynskyi district on the city's western bank was hit.

The city remained tense with an air raid alert still active more than an hour after the initial warning, reflecting ongoing safety concerns in Ukraine's capital amid rising tensions from the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)