Drone Attack Sparks Chaos in Kyiv

Fragments from Russian drones caused damage and injured one person in two Kyiv districts. Emergency services reported significant damage to a pediatric clinic, and adjacent buildings were also affected. An air raid alert continued for over an hour after the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 04:32 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 04:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chaos erupted in Kyiv late Thursday as fragments from downed Russian drones caused damage in two districts, leaving one person injured. The local emergency services shared images depicting rubble both inside and outside a pediatric clinic in the Dniprovskyi district, located on the eastern side of the city along the Dnipro River.

A security guard employed at the facility was reported taken to the hospital following the incident. In addition to the clinic, nearby buildings also suffered damage from the drone fragments. Kyiv's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, further disclosed that an infrastructure site in the Sviatoshynskyi district on the city's western bank was hit.

The city remained tense with an air raid alert still active more than an hour after the initial warning, reflecting ongoing safety concerns in Ukraine's capital amid rising tensions from the conflict.

