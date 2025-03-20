Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Airfield

A major incident unfolded in Russia's Saratov region as a Ukrainian drone strike resulted in a significant fire at a local airfield. The alarming situation prompted immediate responses from local authorities.

Governor Roman Busargin took to his Telegram channel to inform the public about the fire and subsequent safety measures. Residents residing near the compromised airfield are being evacuated to ensure their safety amidst the chaos.

This event underscores escalating hostilities and heightens tensions between the two countries. The airfield fire adds a new layer to the ongoing regional conflict, demanding close attention from international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)