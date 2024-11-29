Mexico's Senate Moves to Abolish Economic Regulatory Bodies

Mexico's Senate made a decisive move on Thursday to dismantle various autonomous regulatory bodies that play a crucial role in overseeing economic sectors and ensuring government transparency. This reform proposal, which garnered 86 votes in favor against 42, is set to alter the landscape of Mexico's regulatory framework significantly.

The decision to abolish these regulatory bodies has raised concerns over increased tensions with the United States and the potential for adverse effects on Mexico's credit ratings. Critics argue that removing these checks could lead to reduced transparency and oversight within key economic sectors.

As lawmakers fiercely debated the proposal in the upper chamber, supporters emphasized the need to streamline governmental functions, while opponents warned of the long-term consequences for Mexico's economic stability and its international relations.

