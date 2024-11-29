Left Menu

Parliament Disruptions Over Adani Allegations

India's parliament faced temporary suspensions as opposition pushed for discussions on allegations against Adani Group. U.S. authorities accused Chairman Gautam Adani and others of a $265 million bribery scheme targeting Indian officials and misleading U.S. investors. Adani Group dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:15 IST
Parliament Disruptions Over Adani Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's lower house of parliament experienced temporary suspension for the fourth consecutive day this week. The disruption was caused by opposition lawmakers pressing for a debate on serious allegations against the Adani Group.

U.S. authorities have implicated Group Chairman Gautam Adani and seven other company members in a $265 million scheme. They are accused of bribing Indian officials and misleading American investors during fundraising activities.

The Adani Group has rebuffed these accusations, labeling them as 'baseless.' The conglomerate expressed its intention to explore 'all possible legal recourse' to challenge the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024