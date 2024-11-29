Parliament Disruptions Over Adani Allegations
India's parliament faced temporary suspensions as opposition pushed for discussions on allegations against Adani Group. U.S. authorities accused Chairman Gautam Adani and others of a $265 million bribery scheme targeting Indian officials and misleading U.S. investors. Adani Group dismissed the allegations as baseless.
India's lower house of parliament experienced temporary suspension for the fourth consecutive day this week. The disruption was caused by opposition lawmakers pressing for a debate on serious allegations against the Adani Group.
U.S. authorities have implicated Group Chairman Gautam Adani and seven other company members in a $265 million scheme. They are accused of bribing Indian officials and misleading American investors during fundraising activities.
The Adani Group has rebuffed these accusations, labeling them as 'baseless.' The conglomerate expressed its intention to explore 'all possible legal recourse' to challenge the claims.
