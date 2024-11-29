Left Menu

ED Raids Shockwaves: Raj Kundra's Business Ventures Under Scrutiny

Businessman Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, faces another Enforcement Directorate raid related to money laundering and distribution of pornographic content through the 'Hotshots' app. Fifteen locations across Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh are being searched, with Kundra under questioning amidst ongoing investigations from previous police complaints and arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:06 IST
ED Raids Shockwaves: Raj Kundra's Business Ventures Under Scrutiny
Raj Kundra
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe into businessman Raj Kundra's alleged involvement in a money laundering case by conducting raids on multiple premises linked to him. Raj Kundra, known for being the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, is under investigation for distributing adult content through an app called 'Hotshots'.

The authorities targeted about 15 locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, including Kundra's residence and office. These operations stem from previous FIRs and chargesheets filed by Mumbai police, resulting in earlier arrests of Kundra and associates, later released on bail.

The ED's latest actions follow an earlier investigation where they seized assets worth Rs 98 crore from Kundra in a cryptocurrency-related case. While Kundra claims innocence, citing lack of evidence, he argues that he is being scapegoated. The case reveals the exploitation of actors through auditions resulting in unauthorized explicit scenes, leading to broader concerns about cyberspace misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024