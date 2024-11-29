ED Raids Shockwaves: Raj Kundra's Business Ventures Under Scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe into businessman Raj Kundra's alleged involvement in a money laundering case by conducting raids on multiple premises linked to him. Raj Kundra, known for being the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, is under investigation for distributing adult content through an app called 'Hotshots'.

The authorities targeted about 15 locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, including Kundra's residence and office. These operations stem from previous FIRs and chargesheets filed by Mumbai police, resulting in earlier arrests of Kundra and associates, later released on bail.

The ED's latest actions follow an earlier investigation where they seized assets worth Rs 98 crore from Kundra in a cryptocurrency-related case. While Kundra claims innocence, citing lack of evidence, he argues that he is being scapegoated. The case reveals the exploitation of actors through auditions resulting in unauthorized explicit scenes, leading to broader concerns about cyberspace misuse.

